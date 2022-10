Michelle Pulizzi faces child sex charges after officials say she exchanged inappropriate pictures and videos with a student in 2017.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A former teacher in the Williamsport Area School District is facing child sex charges.

According to investigators, 52-year-old Michelle Pulizzi worked at Williamsport High School when she exchanged nude photos with a student back in 2017.

Officials say she also had sexual conversations with the victim over social media and invited him to her house to have sex.

Pulizzi is no longer employed by the Williamsport Area School District.