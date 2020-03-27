x
Drive-through food distribution

Friends Church has adopted a drive-through system to make sure people get the food they need.

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A church is helping those in need by supplying groceries, drive-through style.

Friends Church often provides residents with food packages.

Clients walk in, take a number and wait for their name to be called.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have adopted a drive-through system to make sure people get the food they need.

"We have set up a system," said Nicholas Fryckland, organizer. "We have people drive up to the front, say how many in your family, I have six, OK here's how many boxes you can have this month."

All of the food was provided through donations and the Central PA food bank.

