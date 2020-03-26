Distillery now making sanitizer

Insurrection Distillery is making 30 gallons each day for first responders, police, firefighters, and area food banks.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The coronavirus pandemic has a place known for making whiskey and other spirits dipping its feet into a new market.

The crews at "Insurrection Distillery" are now busy making sanitizer; one kind to clean hands and another for everyday surfaces.

They make about 30 gallons a day which is all donated to first responders, police, firefighters, and area food banks.

"We're trying to get it in the first responders hands, police departments, the people out there battling the front line to keep everyone of us safe during this," said distillery owner Rod Walck.

Walck said there is a need for small 4-ounce plastic bottles and glycerin for the hand sanitizer.