Ida has Williamsport workers gearing up for potential floods

City employees in Williamsport are preparing potential for floods caused by Hurricane Ida.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — City crews in Williamsport are getting ready for the remnants of Hurricane Ida. According to the StormTracker 16 team, the city of Williamsport will potentially see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall between Wednesday morning and Thursday. Crews are working to try to eliminate any chances of flooding in the city.

"We're watching the weather. They are calling for big storms and it looks like it might taper off but we are preparing for the worst-case scenario," said Nathan Clark, Street's Foreman for the city of Williamsport.

One of the biggest concerns for the city is Grafius Run in Northern Williamsport. City employees say any large amount of rainfall can cause that area to flood.

"We want to make sure that we aren't starting behind schedule already. So we go there and clear it out, have the equipment ready and staged at all the different runs. Grafius almost always has a backhoe there. At Jackson Run we will also have the mini excavator there just in case," said Clark.

The crew Newswatch 16 followed spent the whole morning clearing debris and leaves from storm drains in the city. If it's not done, then city streets could back up with water.

"Curb lines, basins, and then we have a smaller crew out picking up sticks and stuff like that and just going through the whole city to try and make sure everything is cleared and prepared," said Clark.

City employees aren't just busy cleaning up the streets and the waterways that run through Williamsport, they are also keeping a close eye on the Susquehanna River.

The city will have crews at pump stations along the river. If rainfall is higher than what is projected then the Susquehanna River could pose as a flood threat to the city.

"We make sure all the inlets and outlets are cleaned, the flap gates are cleared of debris so there is no chance of water backup. The pump stations have all been activated to make sure that they are in good shape," said Kevin Ames, a city employee.