Preparing for heavy rain in Mount Pocono

Parts of Monroe County could get hit with another dose of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Felicita Valentin-Ryan lives in Mount Pocono on a street that fills up with water whenever there is heavy rain and flash flooding.

It happened when Tropical Storm Henri made a visit to the Poconos last week, and she's anticipating a similar scene with threats of Ida headed our way.

"This is crazy. I mean, it's crazy. I feel bad for other people out there losing their stuff, but hopefully, it will stop by Thursday," said Valentin-Ryan.

This time, Felicita says she's ready. Along with a working sump pump, she and her husband dug trenches in the front yard.

"I am not taking any chances at all, at all. When it's all over, we will just fill this with pellets or whatever we got to do to cover it and go about our business," said Valentin-Ryan.

Cramer's Hardware near Mount Pocono has been very busy over the last few days. Workers tell us people are buying everything from sump pumps to sandbags.

This part of Monroe County could see high totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Myron Shreck is the assistant manager at the hardware store in Coolbaugh Township, and he suspects the extra customers don't want to relive what happened just last week.

"I think they did, and everything is all saturated already, so it will only get worse," said Shreck. "A few sump pumps, no more sand, a few sump pump hoses, you know. I mean, we are running out."

Farther south in Stroudsburg, PennDOT crews were working on Tuesday to remove debris from under bridges.

Get the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast here.