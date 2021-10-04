Changes coming for postal delivery

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating takes a deeper look at how postal delivery times for online purchases will take a hit.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As the holiday season approaches, folks will look to make online purchases and ship packages and mail around the world. Last week, the United States Postal Service announced some new operational changes that will affect folks over the coming months.

A spokesperson with the postal service highlighted a few key changes when Newswatch 16 reached out.

Mail and packages being shipped across the country will most likely be delayed one to two days on top of their normal delivery time.

Prices to ship standard mail and packages will increase.

Folks who don't want to be affected by a few days' delay can pay for Priority Mail, but that costs more.

Jimmy Chen is an associate professor of business analytics and operations management at Bucknell University. He says these changes are a staffing issue.

"For example, they are having a hard time keeping enough drivers to go about the neighborhoods and drop off these parcels," Chen said.

The USPS isn't the only one experiencing delays this fall and holiday season. If you order any manufactured goods made overseas, you might not receive that package until after Christmas.

Demand for goods in the United States is pretty high, according to Chen. The issue is that many overseas manufacturers are just beginning to restart production amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Retailers like Amazon, if you buy things from them, you may see the delivery time is much longer than before. It could be 30 days, 60 days or longer, and that is just for the individual product."

With Christmas on the way, Chen says it wouldn't be a bad idea to buy those toys a little early this year.

"Try to shop locally because that really alleviates some of the burden on the global supply chain problems."