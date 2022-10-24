x
Lycoming County

11 displaced after fire in Williamsport

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday along West 4th Street in the city.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Flames forced a woman to jump from a third-floor window after a fire broke out overnight at an apartment building in Williamsport Sunday.

Pictures sent to us courtesy of 7's Photography show fire crews battling the flames on the two-story home.

City fire officials tell us 11 people were forced from their homes shortly before 2 a.m. 

The fire started on a third-floor porch of the place on West 4th Street.

Crews were able to put it out quickly, but investigators say the flames damaged two apartments on the third floor, and four other units below had minor water damage.

Officials say the fire was accidental.

The woman who jumped from the 3rd floor was taken to the hospital, treated, and released after the fire in Lycoming County.

