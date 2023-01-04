Wilkes-Barre business closing after 95 years

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — M. Abraham Importers on West Market Street sells rugs and offers carpet cleaning.
Established in 1927, the owner says people have been coming to say goodbye to the store all day.
"Not only do they come in to buy an item, they came to pay their respects. And they said their condolences and also bought a piece for a memory," said Shaw Mehrzad, M. Abraham Importers.
M. Abraham's will be open Sunday for the last time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre.
