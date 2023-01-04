Fallen firefighters honored in Girardville St. Patrick's Day Parade

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how people in Schuylkill County are celebrating more than just Irish heritage.

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — From bagpipers to polka bands, the spirit of the Irish is alive and well for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Girardville.

"It doesn't matter if it's April first or not, it's always a good day for an Irish parade, and we don't care when they have it; we will be here," said Trish Dunkle, Kulpmont.

"Even though it is April, I think the better weather is getting everyone in good spirits and has everyone looking to have a good time, we still have the Irish spirit going with us," said Anthony, Port Carbon.

The festivities had to be pushed back from last week due to weather.

Still, Grand Marshall Mike Kitsock led the floats, twirlers, and horses.

"I'm humbled by it, and I am so proud to be home with my fellow firefighters and to be with people I grew up with. It's a wonderful day, and the luck of the Irish look at the sun and clear skies," said Mike Kitsock, Grand Marshall.

Parade organizers also used the parade as a way to honor first responders paying tribute to Marvin Gruver and Zachary Paris, two New Tripoli firemen who lost their lives battling a fire near Tamaqua in December.

"We appreciate every firefighter, emergency responder in our area, they do a great job, they really do, especially being volunteers, so here's to them," said Patrick O'Brien, Kulpmont.

"First responders are huge in this area. We absolutely love all of our first responders and all of our volunteers; it's a very big deal, and at our church, our pastor is a first responder and a lot of people who attend our church," said Andrea Slotterbach and Ashley Adams.

"They put their lives on the line every day, and all we can say is thank you and god bless you," said Margaret Haley, Girardville.