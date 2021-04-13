Who's hiring? A check on the local job market

More than a year into the pandemic, how's the job market in northeastern Pennsylvania? Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky spoke with an expert to find out.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It has been a rollercoaster of a year.

Career experts said this time last year, there were lots of jobs available and not enough people applying in our region, but recently, more and more are looking for work.

“There’s new life being brought into the area. We have a lot of individuals coming to our PA Careerlink office, so we are seeing a little bit of an upswing. Anyone who has been riding the storm out, we’re coming out the other side and stronger than we were before," said Tracy Kleban of Pennsylvania CareerLink in Luzerne County.

So, who is hiring?

“It’s always going to be healthcare. It’s always going to be manufacturing and logistics," said Kleban.

In part, career experts said the vaccine rollout has made more people feel comfortable getting back to work, but still, there are concerns.

Pennsylvania CareerLink has a COVID-19 job seeker survey right now.

"We’re surveying the job seekers of Pennsylvania to be able to help the employers understand why job seekers are not applying to their jobs.”

There are signing bonuses, free training opportunities, and more for those looking for help.