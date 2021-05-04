Jessup residents enthusiastic about Amazon's plans

Amazon plans 500 new jobs for fulfillment center in the borough.

JESSUP, Pa. — Amazon has found another prime location.

One of the world's largest retailers has plans to open a fulfillment center in a brand new empty warehouse in the Valley View Business Park in Jessup.

Borough officials tell Newswatch 16 Amazon plans to hire 500 workers who will make $15 per hour and up.

They will pack and ship goods out of the 1 million square foot facility.

"That's a big building, and then they got more going in. So, we need the jobs and people are used to working for 5-6 bucks an hour," Joe Wagner of Jessup said.

"Well, I think it's good, anything that we can do. They're saying $15 an hour. So, that's a good starting wage for our area," added resident Gregory Dick.

People in Jessup told Newswatch 16 that it's not just about the wages. The move from Amazon will also help many of the small businesses in town.

George Bolsar and his family have owned St. George's Family Restaurant on Church Street in Jessup for 35 years. Bolsar said his business took a hit when the former Specialty Records plant in Olyphant closed for good.

That plant is now under construction and 400 jobs are planned there.

Now, this news from Amazon is helping Bolsar feel hopeful.

"I hope it'll be a lot more business for us, you know what I mean? And everybody else because that's a lot of jobs coming in. I really appreciate that," he said.