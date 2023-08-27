Water main break in Nanticoke

A water tanker has been set up for affected residents while crews make repairs on a break along West Church Street.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Repairs are underway on a broken water main in Nanticoke.

The 6-inch break was discovered around 5:30 a.m. Sunday along the 100 block of West Church Street in the city.

West Church Street is closed between South Hanover and Fairchild Streets while crews make repairs.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say approximately 35 customers in the surrounding area will not have water service in the meantime.

A water tanker is available in the parking lot of the Nanticoke Fitness Center for those affected by the outage. Residents must bring their own jugs to fill.

Crews expect repairs to be complete sometime Sunday evening on that water main break in Luzerne County.