Nanticoke water main break under repair

The break affects over 50 homes in the area of Kosciuszko Street.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Residents in a part of Nanticoke woke up to water woes Saturday morning.

A 10-inch water main break was discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. Crews located the break along Kosciuszko Street.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say over 50 homes between East Grove Street and Middle Road are without service.

In the meantime, a water tanker is available on Agostina Drive in the city. Residents must bring their own jugs to fill.

Luzerne County Community College has not been affected by the outage.

Water company crews expect repairs to be complete by the end of the day.