Water main break affecting parts of Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews are continuing to locate a broken water main affecting parts of Luzerne County.
According to Pennsylvania American Water, the break originally happened on Friday and is affecting parts of Nanticoke, Glen Lyon, and Newport Township.
Water tankers are available at the following locations:
- Weis Market
- Nanticoke Fire Department at 2 East Ridge Street
- Guardian Eldercare at 147 Old Newport Street
- Thomas Market in Shickshinny
- Ken Pollock Apartments in Glen Lyon
Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting the tankers.
For more information or to see a map of the affected area, please check out Pennsylvania American Water's website.