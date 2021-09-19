Water main break affecting parts of Luzerne County

The water main break is affecting parts of Nanticoke, Glen Lyon, and Newport Township.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews are continuing to locate a broken water main affecting parts of Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the break originally happened on Friday and is affecting parts of Nanticoke, Glen Lyon, and Newport Township.

Water tankers are available at the following locations:

Weis Market

Nanticoke Fire Department at 2 East Ridge Street

Guardian Eldercare at 147 Old Newport Street

Thomas Market in Shickshinny

Ken Pollock Apartments in Glen Lyon

Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting the tankers.