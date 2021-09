Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break happened sometime Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main and gas line break is causing problems in Scranton's Hill Section.

According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, the break along Mulberry Street near Turkey Hill happened sometime Saturday afternoon.

About 30 homes and businesses on Mulberry Street between Irving and Prescott Streets are without water - the same goes for those on Prescott Street between Mulberry and Vine.