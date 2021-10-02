Volunteers help flood victims in Luzerne County

More than two dozen people came out to help clean up.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a team effort in Luzerne County on Saturday to help homeowners clean up after floodwaters damaged their home last month.

Matt Choman has lived along Oxford Street in Hanover Township since his father built the home in 1969.

When remnants of Ida hit Northeastern Pennsylvania in September, Choman's basement caved in.

Friends, family, and volunteers from a Mennonite church in the Lancaster area came out to help the family salvage what they could.

"It's incredible. I mean, the first few nights, my wife and I actually cried ourselves to sleep. Not because of the overwhelmingness of this but because of the generosity of so many people helping us in so many different ways," said homeowner Matt Choman.

