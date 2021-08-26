Upgrades on the way to fire department in Luzerne County

The department was given a $10,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a new brush truck to match their brand new fire station.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Out with the old and in with the new.

That's the theme for the Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department now that its new station is open and ready for response.

"It's pretty exciting it's, you know, been working on this for a long time. A lot of people that started this project, are no longer here you know it was a 17 year project, finally came to fruition, you know what I mean so it's, it's, it's very exciting you know it's, we went from a hole in the wall to the Taj Mahal, you know it's it's pretty exciting," said Chief Christopher Lathrop, Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Dept.

This week the department was given a $10,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to go toward a new brush truck to match the brand new fire station.

"It'll be nice to have something newer reliable you know what I mean like a lot of times when you use this, things break because it's old enough to vote you know it's it's 30 years old, you know it's older than a lot of people in the department that are using it, you know," said Lathrop.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 the smaller brush truck can respond to areas where the bigger other fire trucks can't go. The department responds to 30-40 wildland calls a year.

"Anything that like a natural cover fire any leaves, woods, you know, people are burning a lot of it's usually people burning and they leave things on attended and next thing you know the fair the hills on fire and we have to deal with all of it, you know," said Lathrop.