'U.M. Army' helps those in need in Luzerne County

Youth missionaries from six Methodist churches in Pennsylvania and Connecticut are lending a helping hand in our area this week.

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — A fresh coat of paint is the mission here today for these volunteers with the "U.M. Army" or the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth.

"This is a youth mission organization and so we're very focused on developing leadership skills and spirituality in youth and young adults," coordinator Darlene Thomas said. "And we have a combination of youth and young adults here at this mission week."

This is part of a group of 44 who are working on projects for community members and social organizations this week in Luzerne County.

"It's a really big part of helping people and I just love doing that," Shania White of Dover, Pennsylvania, said.

"The people, mainly there's a lot of great people here and all the different churches just kind of getting together doing a bunch of good things for people," Diamond Stockley of Harrisburg said.

The homeowner said this means a lot because a task like this was not in her wheelhouse this year.

"March 24, a dog took me off my feet and broke my leg in two places," homeowner Madelyn Roote said. "I have just started walking not last Thursday, but [the] Thursday before. I was in a wheelchair and hopping on one leg for three months. And I got clearance to go ahead and try to walk and so I'm doing okay and to have these people here doing this. I could not have done it this year. I would have had to sit."

Even though the youth volunteers said this is fun and easy, Roote said the impact is overwhelming.

"It just worked out so well. My husband passed away last September, and we didn't get that job done. So to have this group of people here, it's just overwhelming to know that young people are taking care of that. It kind of feels like for him, you know? So yeah, it's great to have them here," Roote said.