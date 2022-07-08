Team Allied Services ready to run

A charity campaign that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help people in our area is getting a new name and new look.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the past 12 years, WNEP has teamed up with Allied Services to raise more than $4 million through events leading up to and including the New York City Marathon. You may recall the campaign as Ryan's Run.

This year, it's called Team Allied Services — different name, same cause.

"All the money stays local, whether we're reinvesting in new technology for pediatrics, adult rehabilitation, end-of-life care. We invest in our teams and training in new specialties, new modalities in therapy, to make sure they're always on the cutting edge," said Jim Brogna, a vice president at Allied Services.

There are already 72 people pledging to run for Team Allied Services and several events will be held to raise funds leading up to the marathon, including the 5K & All-Abilities Walk in the fall.

Your donations help pay for equipment and training for people with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic illnesses.

"Everything changes year to year. There's always new research coming out. You really just want to make sure that you're offering the best that you can to your patient. And that's what this initiative does for us. This just enables us to give the best care that we can," said Leslie Ritter, a therapist at Allied Services.

Last year, Allied Services was able to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, including the ALTER-G Anti-Gravity Treadmill.

Art Williams of Peckville is one of the patients using the machine.

"I want to get back to walking in my own my way of life before I had this surgery. But it's great up here and working with these people they've enabled me to get from a wheelchair to a walker to walking again," Williams said.