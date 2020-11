A fire broke out at a home along Medvitz Lane in Foster Township.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A fire took the lives of some family pets in Luzerne County.

A fire sparked around 5 p.m. along Medvitz Lane in Foster Township.

Flames were spotted coming from the kitchen when crews arrived.

A car parked outside near the home was also damaged by the fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time but a dog and a bird did not make it out.