Two locked up after chase, crash in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people are locked up after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Luzerne County.

According to Hazleton City Police, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle traveling south on Church Street in the city shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver, Connor Derrick, refused to stop and continued on, almost hitting a police cruiser, and eventually crashed into a parked car on Laurel Street.

Derrick and passenger Taylor Lehman were charged with reckless endangerment and related charges. They remain locked up in Luzerne County.

A third passenger, who fled on foot after the crash, has yet to be found.