The crash happened along Route 120 in Bald Eagle Township around midnight Sunday.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clinton County early Sunday morning.

Troopers say 58-year-old Mark J. Morocko from Renovo was driving along Route 120 in Bald Eagle Township around midnight when a deer came into his path.

Morocko was unable to avoid hitting the deer and was thrown from the bike when it overturned.

He died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.