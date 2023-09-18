A number of area schools closed after threats were received on Monday. The Scranton School District delayed classes for two hours after threats were reported.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Classes were canceled or delayed in several school districts on Monday after several threats were sent to schools.

Crestwood, Lake-Lehman, Wyoming Area, and Wilkes-Barre Area canceled classes on Monday morning.

The Scranton School District delayed school by two hours. Officials said the threats were unsubstantiated.

Students in the Riverside School District were taken from the buildings while police searched the facilities. Nothing was found, and students returned to their classrooms.

Several schools and health care facilities received similar threats last week. There is no word if there is any connection.

State police said they are assisting wherever they are needed.