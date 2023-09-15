Schools closed after robbery in Luzerne County

Police in Sugarloaf Township say the suspect threatened the clerk, made off with cash, and then ran into the woods.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A robber got cash from a gas station store in Luzerne County, forcing two nearby schools to close.

Out of caution, Valley Elementary and Middle School closed for the day.

It happened at the Pantry Quik on Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township around 6 a.m.

Security camera photos show the man wearing a black mask, gloves, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe he was armed but have not said what type of weapon he was carrying.

"He tried to break into the building prior to them opening. He did not succeed, or the employee got there as he was trying to break in. We believe he waited just outside the store until the employee came outside the store. He actually followed her into the store," said Sugarloaf Township Police Chief Josh Winters

The suspect is still on the run. Police are asking anyone who lives in the area with cameras to check them.