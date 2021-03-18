Tractor Supply coming to the Back Mountain

The zoning board approved plans for a TSC on Monday to build along Route 309.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dallas Township confirms that a parcel of land along Route 309 near the police station has been cleared by the zoning board for a new Tractor Supply Company store.

This was welcome news to people in the Back Mountain like Mike Carey of Dallas.

"Yeah, they have a lot more for the farming, you know, farming community, fencing, a lot of supplies that you can't get out of like a regular hardware store," said Carey.

Right now the closest options to shop at a Tractor Supply are in Hanover Township and Tunkhannock Township in Wyoming County.

Soon it will be easier for folks in the area to get animal feed, outdoor work clothing, or medicine and vaccines for their dogs and cats.

"Right, exactly, which everybody loves their pets," added Carey. "So, yeah, but I heard yesterday friends of mine were saying Tractor Supply and like wow they're getting all over the place but yeah I've been there, shop there."

"That Store can be another option. If I need a tractor, which I don't, but I didn't know they sold clothes, so I like Carhartt stuff," said Rick Tomek of Shavertown.

There are about 10 acres of land and Tractor Supply Company will only be using five of those acres.

"Good, good. You know another gives us another option for people especially if you live out that way, Beaumont, Noxen, or something. You don't have to drive down here to Hillbert's or the Kubota places right there. Give people another option. Another store is gonna put more people to work, right? More jobs," said Tomek.

"You know what it creates jobs for people," echoed Carey. "You know and I think they pay pretty good and, you know, I could work there maybe if I retire right go there and work part-time, get out of the house."