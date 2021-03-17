Weis Markets closing Coal Township store

A spokesperson for Weis Markets says the main reason for the closure is more and more people are shopping at the store in Shamokin, about two miles away.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — There was a steady stream of shoppers at Weis Markets in Coal Township on Wednesday.

"I come here at least once a week to get groceries and everything," Leah Forvour said.

Shoppers were disappointed to find out this store will be closing in May.

"It's a shame it's closing. A lot of people are going to miss it," Doris Grohuski said.

Weis Markets announced this week it will close the Coal Township store in May. The store's 35 employees have the option to transfer to other Weis locations.

Weis Markets spokesperson says the main reason for the closure is that more and more people are shopping at the store in Shamokin, which is about two miles away.

The store in Shamokin was recently remodeled. In May, Weis Markets plans to build a fuel center where customers can redeem their gas points here.

"I'm not going to like the extra commute, but I'd probably still go there," Forvour said.

But others we spoke with say the extra commute would be too difficult.

"It would be so hard to go all the way into Shamokin," John Kelnock said.

John Kelnock shops at the store in Coal Township. He is concerned about how he will get to Shamokin.

"The people here are mostly old people. I can't drive," Kelnock said.