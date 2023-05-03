Town hall held to discuss violence in Hazleton

A new gunshot detection system will also be installed to help determine where gunshots are coming from.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton officials held a town hall meeting to discuss recent violence in the Luzerne County city.

The police chief says the department has a detective that will only handle gun violence calls and investigations.

Patrols will get $400,000, so they can be increased.

A new gunshot detection system will also be installed; 150 gunshot detectors will be installed in three square miles of the city, and they will be able to help determine where gunshots are coming from.

"It's someone thinking about our safety and our security, it is good for all the town, the community needs the people seeing what's happening and see what we are doing to prevent all of this," said Willy Diaz, resident.

About 40 residents shared their concerns in Hazleton.