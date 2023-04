A man faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after firing shots at a man in Hazleton on the morning of April 3.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police say Christian Soto Tejeda hunted down a man who was inside the Sazon Latino Restaurant along North Wyoming Street earlier this month and started firing.

The other man returned fire. That man will also be charged, police expect him to turn himself in on Tuesday.

Two people were hurt in the gunfire in Hazleton.