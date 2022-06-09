Tips to get the most miles for your money

Gas mileage is sure to be an issue when you load up the car for your summer vacation. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shares some tips before you go.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The phones are busy and the service bays are full at T & F Tire Service in Kingston. Drivers are bringing their cars in for a summer tune-up, and many have fuel prices on their minds.

"Some people will ask, well, what can we do to minimize the impact of that?" said owner Thomas Tranguch.

Larry Neely knows his way around a car. He gave us tips on making sure your car can go the extra mile. He suggests bringing your vehicle in for routine maintenance to check things such as spark plugs and fuel filters. After you leave the shop, there are things you can do for a smoother ride.

"When you start at a traffic light, ease off the gas slowly; you're not going to floor it. That's no good. It's poor for fuel economy. And set your cruise control. Cruise control is important so you're not up and down," Neely advised.

There are even a few ways to save fuel without a trip to the shop, like making sure your tires have the right amount of air and getting the extra junk out of your trunk.

"Picture yourself carrying some weight up the stairs. You're going to work harder if there is extra weight, so if you don't need it on the car, take it out," Tranguch said.

AAA anticipates people will go on their summer getaways despite the rising cost of fuel but may stay closer to home in the hot summer months. Cranking the air conditioning will suck up gas, but driving with the windows down will cost you too.

"A lot of people don't realize if you are traveling on the highway at a higher rate of speed and the window's down, you are getting that aerodynamic drag, but that's actually costing you more in gas," said Nina Waskevich of AAA North Penn..