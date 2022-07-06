Switching to two-wheel transportation as gas prices rise

Businesses that sell scooters and motorcycles are seeing an uptick in sales as commuters deal with high fuel prices.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Between the shop and the salesroom, people at CC's Powersports in Forty Fort say it's been very busy.

"It's been crazy," said worker Mike Kravets. "It's been very busy, lots of parts orders, lots of tire orders, brakes, a lot of maintenance."

With current gas prices, many are turning to two wheels instead of four.

"With gas prices going up and up, you need something to get around, and you know we have many people commuting on the bigger scooters rather than take the car," said owner Chris Casale.

Scooters are street-legal, and most of them only require a valid driver's license to operate.

New ones are around $2,000.

"The scooters get about 90 miles a gallon, 90 to 100, 120 depending on the scooter," Casale said.

With gas over $5 a gallon, it's no wonder the phones are ringing off the hook.

Mechanics say customers are coming in with scooters they're pulling out of storage and trying to get them running again because of gas prices.

"Oh, yes, scooters have been sitting for six, seven years now. They're pulling them out, getting service, trying to get them running so they don't want to drive the cars," said Casale.

"We have a couple of things on backorder, but it doesn't usually last too long," Kravets said.

So while many businesses are struggling, Casale says his numbers are looking good as people turn to cheaper alternatives.

"Some businesses are hurting, unfortunately. From the increased gas prices, it's ultimately helped our business, just because of the uptick in sales and looking for better gas mileage vehicles."

Casale tells us he orders about a dozen scooters a week to keep up with the demand.

