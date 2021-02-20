Three teens charged after police chase in Hazleton

Police say three teenagers stole a car and led them on a high-speed chase on Friday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Three teenagers face charges in Luzerne County after stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Hazleton Police say they were called to South Cedar Street just before 8 p.m. on Friday for reports of a stolen car.

An officer nearby noticed the car in question driving around and followed, but the driver took off.

The 13-year-old boy behind the wheel swerved into a police car during the chase, which reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Officers say they were able to finally stop the car in Banks Township, just over the Carbon County line.

The 13-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken into custody.