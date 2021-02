A man was shot and killed by police Thursday night in Lycoming County after an armed robbery and chase.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Troopers say Clifford Wilbur, 38, led police on a chase after he robbed the Sheetz in Woodward Township near Williamsport.

He crashed on Fourth Street in Williamsport and then pointed a gun at officers.

They shot and killed him.

The street was shut down from the Route 220 ramp to Ridge Road in the city. It reopened around 7 a.m. on Friday.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.