Troopers: Duo robbed store, fled from police

The robbery occurred on Friday morning, then became a high speed chase.

Two people are behind bars after robbing a store and leading police on a high-speed chase through Clinton County.

Troopers say Carlos Cortes and Sonia Santana tried to leave the Dollar General along Eagle Valley Road in Beech Creek Township Friday morning with a cart full of merchandise.

When an employee confronted them, Cortes allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and then took off.

Police eventually found the duo driving along Interstate 80 West.

Troopers say a chase followed, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour before police could successfully pull them over.