The Renal Race returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A race for cancer returned to the Diamond City for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Wilkes-Barre Renal Race took place before the St. Patrick's Parade; it started and ended downtown right on public square.

There were two parts, a 5k run, and a 1-mile walk.

More than 200 people participated in the race.

Organizers say they are glad to be back after three years, and they want to spread the word about kidney cancer.

"Not a lot of people know about kidney cancer or how many people it actually affects, so a lot of it for us is all of the families that were able to help, and it's helping our family just by us being able to help others," said Erin Pikul, Renal Race cofounder.

The Renal Race will make a donation to kidney cancer research.