5K under the lights at Stone Hedge

It was the first ever 5K run through Stone Hedge Golf Club's Festival of Lights Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights

More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights.

"We've had a lot of people that wanted to run the course or walk the course, and we can't really allow that with traffic and cars on it, so we thought maybe the night before opening, we'd do something fun and donate it back to the community," said Abby Decker, Stone Hedge Director of Marketing.

The money raised through the run benefits the Triton Hose Company.

Assistant Chief Alan Grow and others were some of the first responders to a condo fire on Stone Hedge property back in July.

Grow says the money raised by the 5K will go right back into the volunteer department.

"For new equipment, for upkeeping of our maintenance of our apparatus, stuff like that, just kind of keeping up with day-to-day operations," said Grow.

Sadie Shultz, food and beverage manager at Stone Hedge, lives in a part of the condos that were not destroyed by the fire.

Shultz says she is grateful for all the work the members of the Triton Company do and is glad the club can pay them back.

"It was definitely a humbling feeling to know how many people would help you in an emergency. You just don't realize how much danger they put their lives in until that day happens," said Shultz.

After a run through the lights, runners were welcomed back with applause and a bit of hot chocolate.

The Festival of Lights for the 2022 season at Stone Hedge begins November 23.

Want to see more holiday stories? Check out the WNEP YouTube channel.

{***SOT FULL***}

<For new equipment, for up keeping of our maintenance of our apparatus, stuff like that just kind of keeping up with day to day operations.>

Sadie Shultz food and Beverage manager at Stone Hedge, lives in a part of the condos that was not destroyed by the fire.

Shultz says she is grateful for all the work the members of the Triton Company do, and is glad the club can pay them back.

[TAKE SOT

NAME:Sadie Shultz

DURATION:0:09]

{***SOT FULL***}

<It was definitely a humbling feeling to know how many people would help you in an emergency...you just don't realize how much danger they put their lives in until that day happens.>

After a run through the lights runners were welcomed back with applause and bit of hot chocolate.

[TAKE :LOOK LIVE]

{***LIVE***}

[TAKE SOT

NAME:Jack Culkin

DURATION:0:09]

{***SOT FULL***}