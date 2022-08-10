x
Luzerne County

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

Restaurants donate about 400 meals per week, then Doordash delivers dinner for free to people's homes.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. 

Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. 

Restaurants in Luzerne County donate about 400 meals per week, then Doordash delivers dinner for free directly to people's homes.

"The need has always been there, right? Hunger has always been an issue in our community, but since the pandemic, it just seems to be continuing to increase. We keep hearing food insecurity is a major, major issue and it's not going away," said Katie Kemmerer, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Since Fork Over Love was founded in 2021, the organization has served over 26,000 meals to those in need.

