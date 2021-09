Fork Over Love distributed close to 400 meals in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One organization in Luzerne County wanted to make sure no one went home hungry.

Fork Over Love distributed close to 400 meals in Wilkes-Barre.

It was all thanks to funds raised by a golf outing by the greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and assistance from visit Luzerne County.