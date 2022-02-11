Super Bets: Near record-breaking wagers expected for big game

Millions of fans are expected to bet on almost every aspect of the Super Bowl, from the coin toss to the final whistle.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Who are you picking? That's the question making the rounds in Luzerne County and across the country ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

That choice is far more important if you're going to bet on it.

Pittston resident Chuck Hobbs is making his wager at the casino.

"Probably going to put a little something on the Bengals," he said. "I'm not sure yet, but something. Maybe $100."

While some are planning to head to a casino to place their bets while the big game plays on the screen inside, many more are expected to place bets on their phone. Some, for the first time.

Tom Thompson of Wilkes-Barre is noticing more ads for mobile sports betting apps and sees the introductory risk-free offers as a big temptation for some.

"It's kind of an aphrodisiac when they're just floating that money out in front of you and people just get hooked," he said. They might not even realize they're getting hooked."

Josh Ercole, Executive Director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA, said the new breed of gambling is allowing fans to bet on every aspect of the game.

"This isn't like the old-time sport wagering where you would bet on a single game, we now have the ability to place wagers on hundreds and hundreds of different bets within a single sporting event," he said.

Ercole said the eye-grabbing ads are meant to draw first-time customers in and encourage others to bet big.

"When we have these events like the Super Bowl, which obviously we're seeing astronomical predictions in terms of how much is likely going to be wagered on Sunday, it's either going to be in some cases an intro to some people or it might be seen kind of as a last chance to win back money that's been lost throughout the course of the season," he said.



While online sports betting is now a popular form of entertainment, Ercole said he's concerned by the new problems stemming from it.

Calls to the state's gambling help-line have doubled since last year and the cases have been more severe. The callers are getting younger, too. Most of them are between 25 and 34 years old, the majority betting online.

"The fear is that people are not going to recognize some of those risks and they're not going to put themselves in a position where they're protecting themselves," he said.

Ercole said there are ways to set limits on time, money, and the number of deposits; tools to help bettors make responsible choices.

"I know a lot of people who are winning," Hobbs added. "You've gotta know what you're doing, you've gotta know what you're picking, you've got to understand what you're up to."

If you have a gambling problem, you can get help in Pennsylvania by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or by visiting the Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA website.