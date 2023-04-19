Students on edge after threat on campus of Wilkes University

Until students can be sure they are safe, many will be looking over their shoulders.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What may have started as a threat from one former student to a current student at Wilkes University has now become a case involving several law enforcement agencies and has the entire campus community here looking over their shoulder.

Uncertainty and cautiousness are words students at Wilkes University have come to know quickly after charges of terroristic threats made by former student Max Liebetrau quickly spread through campus.

"I do know a couple students on the campus and actually couple students that are involved with everything that was going on, and you know they're scared that worried sometimes," said Ethan Warner, recent Wilkes graduate.

"I know my first reaction was I just saw someone post something with a picture of him, and I was like, 'oh my gosh, like I didn't know if it was a rumor or if it was actually occurring,' and then we got the email from the president and that's a little scary," added Arrington Wall, Wilkes junior.

According to police records, Liebetrau was arrested days after he told a female student at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center he would kill one of her male friends if that friend didn't "stay away from what is mine."

Liebetrau was supposed to be back in court on Wednesday but failed to appear.

This led to police issuing an arrest warrant and Wilkes Barre University's president announcing they will be increasing security around the school.

"You know everybody has their eye up; everybody's noticing that there is an increased presence of police officers in cop cars driving by and all that kind of stuff," said Warner.

"I mean, it's obviously not the school's fault they're doing their best with the security and everything; it's definitely upsetting to see," Wall added.

Until students can be sure they are safe, Wall expects many students to be looking over their shoulders.

"We are just on a higher alert, being in the library reading like we were sitting outside a couple nights ago and kept seeing posts from people, and we're like inside, so it's a little sad because you know when the days are nice. You wanna sit outside, but at night especially, we're kind of like no one's really doing that anymore," Wall said.

Police are still looking for Max Liebetrau, they do not believe he poses a threat at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Wilkes University Police at (570) 408-4999.