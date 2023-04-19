Campus threats prompt increase in security

A former Wilkes University student is charged with burglary and making threats.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former Wilkes University student has been charged with threatening other students in Luzerne County.

Max Liebetrau, 22, of Kingston, was charged with making terroristic threats on March 30 on the Wilkes University campus. He was also charged with a burglary in Hanover Township on April 1.

Liebetrau was released on bail last week.

The Wilkes University president sent a letter to the campus community saying some students had received disturbing messages and that the campus would increase security.

There is a bail revocation hearing for Liebetrau at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.