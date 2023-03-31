Wilkes honors Transgender Day of Visibility

Wilkes University raised the Transgender Flag on campus.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In addition to being the last day of Women's History Month, it was also International Transgender Day of Visibility.

To celebrate, officials with Wilkes University in Luzerne County raised the Transgender Flag on campus.

Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating the lives, contributions, and accomplishments of transgender and gender-non-conforming people while raising awareness of the work that needs to be done to achieve transgender justice.

