Strike out epilepsy in Luzerne County

The event took place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Families in Luzerne County spent their Sunday evening bowling to raise awareness for epilepsy.

About 100 people came out to Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre for the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA's Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-a-Thon.

This is the 13th year for the event which raises awareness for epilepsy and seizure disorders while raising money so the foundation can provide educational programs for schools, first responders, and the public.

"Everybody here just cares about everybody else. If you have any epilepsy in your family you know how it really affects the whole entire family. So I'm really appreciative of so many people," said volunteer Denise Cardell.

The foundation also holds support meetings and offers services in independent living and how to manage seizures.