x
Luzerne County

Special needs students compete in track and field event in Luzerne County

Dallas High School formed a Unified Track and Field Team. The team is sponsored by the Special Olympics.
Credit: WNEP

DALLAS, Pa. — Schools came out to a high school in Luzerne County to compete in track and field.

Dallas High School formed a Unified Track and Field Team.

The team is sponsored by the Special Olympics.

It is a PIAA varsity sport for students with special needs.

"People understand that these children want to do something else besides just go through their normal education, their normal process of trying to get through daily life. They like to have fun too. They like to compete," said Thomas Mooney, Dallas.

Three schools competed in various track and field events.

