The event combined the Special Olympics Unified Sports Club's boys and girls basketball teams for a round of games Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, it was an evening of scrimmages and competition at Wyoming Valley West.

The school's Special Olympics Unified Sports Club hosted 'Spartan Madness' for the girls and boys basketball teams.

The Wyoming Valley Clutch Professional team made an appearance.

Students even got the chance to pie some of their teachers Tuesday night at Wyoming Valley West.