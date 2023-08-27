Remembering the life of Ronald Felton

"He also found purpose in helping other people, whether it be friends, family, the people he met through the NAACP. He found satisfaction in helping those who may not have had the ability to help themselves. He was so proud of the diversity picnic, the renaming of Coal Street Park to be Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Park and all the other numerous achievements that he did with the NAACP. And another thing special about him was I never heard the word 'I' come out of his mouth; it was always what 'we' did together," said Ron Felton Jr., son of Ronald Felton.