Never Forgotten Motorcycle Ride held in Scranton

The Never Forgotten Motorcycle Ride benefitting first responders was held at Lace Works Tap & Grill in the city Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Motorcyclists came out to ride throughout Scranton for the 8th annual Never Forgotten Motorcycle Ride.

The organization's fundraising efforts have helped dozens of first responders who have been injured in their line of work.

A majority of the Never Forgotten Ride committee are retired first responders. Many of them hold this ride close to their heart.

"We never let them walk alone. We always have their six or their back. And that's our motto," said Michael Cammerota, Never Forgotten Ride Treasurer.

The ride in Scranton helps raise thousands of dollars for first responders.