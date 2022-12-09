9/11 remembrance ceremony held at LCCC

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning.
Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service.
"We will never just forget everything that they have, especially the first responders trying to save numerous lives during that terrible day. What we didn't give that day, this is what we give back, remembering everybody," said Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal.
During the ceremony, they also ran bells in memory of those lost in 9/11.
Note: The video below is from December 9, 2020.