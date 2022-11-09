9/11 Freedom Ride in Lycoming County

Folks from all over the country took part in the 42-mile 9/11 Memorial Ride in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of bikers gathered in the rain at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department near Montgomery. It was all for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. This year's ride slogan is "Let Freedom Roar."

"The ride that we go out on is going to be 42 miles, and people who forgot what the day is will remember what the day is," said Thomas "Tank" Baird, an organizer of the ride.

The ride honors those who died in the attacks on 9/11. The first bike ride took place just four days after the attacks in 2001. The event began with a memorial ceremony.

"We honor the first responders, the veterans, and all of that. We are going to go out, and there will be a number of motorcycles with us," added Baird.

Bikers then revved up their engines and left the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company. Bikers from different parts of the country came to ride the 42-mile trek through Lycoming County. Many were flying American flags.

"There are people from other states that make the trip every year to ride. So, it is a big event," said Steve Runyan of Picture Rocks.

"The brotherhood and everyone supporting everybody and repping the United States. It is amazing," said Jerry Baudoin.

Baudoin came up from Louisiana to ride.

"I come to support. I believe in America. It was a big tragedy, so I come to pay dedication to the firemen and police officers who died," he said.

Organizers of the ride said they will start planning for next year's ride later this month.