Remains found in Luzerne County identified

Skeletal remains were found last year near an interstate on-ramp.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities have identified human remains found near Interstate 81 in Luzerne County last year.

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Plains Township near the I-81 northbound ramp on June 28, 2022.

Investigators identified the remains as Deividas Semeta, 44, originally from Lithuania.

Semeta had been listed as a missing person by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department and had most recently been homeless.

The death is not considered suspicious.

Numerous police agencies and the Anthropology Forensic Scene Recovery Team from Mercyhurst University took part in the investigation.