Investigators are at the scene just off of Route 115 in Plains Township near Interstate 81.

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, human skeletal remains have been found near a busy interstate.

State police say bones have been found.

The county coroner is on the scene and the district attorney has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and we do have a crew at the site.

Developing story, check back for updates.